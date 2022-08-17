Nizo Neto recalls details of his son’s death in a podcast program | celebrities



Nizo Neto and son Rian Brito – Reproduction Internet

Published 08/16/2022 18:14

[ALERTA: este texto aborda assuntos como depressão e suicídio, o que pode ser gatilho para algumas pessoas. Caso você se identifique, tenha depressão ou pensamentos suicidas, procure apoio no Centro Voluntário à Vida pelo telefone 188]

Rio – Comedian Nizo Neto participated in the program “Bac Cast”, on August 5th, and recalled details of the death of his son, Rian Brito, 26 years old. Rian was found dead in January 2016 at Praia de Quissamã, in the north of the state of Rio.

The young man’s body was found days after his disappearance, unconscious after drowning and already decomposing, thanks to the high doses of ayahuasca that the boy had consumed. But, according to Nizo, the process of his death began well before the incident.

“My son took ayahuasca, a few shots, and had a psychotic break. He was looking for a spiritual way to deal with a love loss he had and started taking it. By the third or fourth dose, he freaked out. He didn’t want to eat anymore. He said that if he were to eat, he would be betraying God.” Rian then needed to be admitted to a psychiatric clinic.

During the spiritual quest, the actor’s son arrived at the center founded by actress Leona Cavalli, where he had his first contact with the tea from the plant. Doctors alerted Nizo as soon as schizophrenia was diagnosed: “He started to lose too much weight. A 1.80 m guy weighing 50 kg. Totally anorexic and with already gray skin. [os especialistas]: ‘if he took ayahuasca, this crisis he’s having… this is classic, it’s a very serious thing, kind of a path of no return'”, said the father.

Nizo faced criticism at the time for blaming the use of tea for his son’s untimely death since, according to him, ayahuasca is a drug. “I hear reports of people who took it and cured depression, quit drugs and alcoholism. There are people who say: ‘I took it and I felt really bad, I’ll never take it again’. There are people who say: ‘I took it and nothing happened.’ There are people who administer it correctly, and there are people who do not. The dose is a small cup of coffee, they were giving 300ml [do chá] for him. So there is no supervision and control of who is managing it. And when he returned there, already anorexic and gray, they continued to give”, he detailed.