Nizo Neto remembers his son’s death due to Ayahuasca abuse: “Surtou”

The actor Nizo Neto58 years old, son of Chico Anysio (1931-2012), recalled the death of his 26-year-old son, Rian, after drinking several doses of Ayahuasca tea. The boy was found lifeless on Quissamã beach, in Rio de Janeiro, in 2016.

According to Nizo Neto, Rian was mentally debilitated, trying to get over an unrequited love. With that, he took three or more doses of ayahuasca and, according to the father, had a psychotic break.

Despite the circumstances in which his son died, Nizo says he is not against the medicinal use of Ayahuasca. On the contrary, he defends the substance, which earns him a lot of criticism. In the interview he shared on his social networks, he argues:

“He was looking for a spiritual way to deal with a love loss he had and started taking it. Around the third or fourth dose, he went crazy. He didn’t want to eat anymore. He said that if he were to eat, he would be betraying God”, recalled the actor. , in a speech given to the Bac Cast.

With the high dosage, Rian began to have rambling lines, leaving the family distressed.

“I used to say: ‘But, come here, what kind of betrayal is this?’ A 1.80m guy weighing 50 kilos, totally anorexic and with already gray skin”, he recalled.

With the help of family members, Nizo Neto committed Rian to a psychiatric clinic when he was already in a state of malnutrition and near death. Rian was found lifeless on Quissamã beach, in northern Fluminense, after fleeing the unit.

What is Ayahuasca?

Ayahuasca, also known as Santo Daime, is the combination of an Amazonian vine and the chacrona plant. Its active ingredient is dimethyltryptamine, or DMT, which causes hallucinations.

In 2010, a resolution by the National Council on Drug Policy allowed tea for religious purposes. The only prescription is that the groups that use it must maintain a “strict control over the system of admission of new adepts”. However, the standard does not detail how the control should be carried out.

As it is only released for religious use, ayahuasca cannot be sold. The marketing of tea is punishable by legal measures.