“not even my father washes my hand”

In wetlandGlobo’s 9pm soap opera, Zefa (Paula Barbosa) will cross the line and decide to leave the farm Zé Leoncio (Marcos Palmeira). That’s because she’s going to make a mess with Irma (Camila Morgado) and Filo (Dira Paes). On occasion, the girl will be scared by some supernatural facts that are happening on the farm and will end up talking too much.

In the next chapters of the plot, Irma will begin to witness some strange events. On one of these occasions, she will decide to comment with Filó, Zefa and Muda (Bella Campos). However, Tadeu’s girlfriend (José Loreto) will be quite scared and will talk some nonsense. “For God’s sake, Miss Irma. This looks like a ‘cramulhãozinho’ thing“, she will say. “Stop talking nonsense you make me nervous. Don’t you realize?“, the redhead will react.

It will happen that Zefa won’t stop talking nonsense. “Excuse me, Miss Irma. But I think you’re going to give birth to the devil“, she will shoot. “‘Ocê’ hits that mouth before talking nonsense, Zefa“, Philo will shoot, raising his hand as if he were going to hit her. The young woman, in turn, will not like the attitude of Tadeu’s mother. “Not even my father, when he was alive, would give me a hand“, she will say.

Then Zefa will leave the kitchen totally upset and decide to leave Zé Leôncio’s farm. “And I’m not going to stay here to watch this devil you have in your belly be born“, will speak the naughty one. In the sequence, she will pack her bags and leave to ask for a job in the lands of Tenório (Murilo Benício).

please note that wetland it’s a novel of Benedito Ruy Barbosa, aired – originally – in 1990, on the extinct Rede Manchete. This year, the plot is being adapted by Bruno Luperi and aired on TV Globo.