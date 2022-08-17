Nota Fiscal Paulista releases redemption of R$ 35.6 million; see how to consult

This Tuesday (16), the São Paulo State Department of Finance and Planning released the redemption of R$ 35.6 million in credits from the São Paulo Invoicereferring to purchases and donations made in the last month of April.

According to the new credit expiration rule, the money will be available for withdrawal for one year, that is, until August 2023.

Of the total made available by the Secretary of Finance, R$ 16.8 million is destined to individuals who informed their CPF in purchases made in April and R$ 18.4 million comes from donations to philanthropic institutions.

All taxpayers who registered the CPF in purchases made in the state of São Paulo are entitled to redeem the amount, as long as they are registered in the program. The minimum transfer amount is BRL 0.99.

Consult Invoice Paulista

The consultation and redemption of resources to a checking or savings account can be carried out by the Secretariat website or official application of Nota Fiscal Paulista. Simply enter the CPF/CNPJ and registered password and request the desired option.

The amounts will be credited to the indicated account within 20 days.

About NFP

Created in October 2007, Nota Fiscal Paulista aims to reduce the individual tax burden of citizens. Up to 30% of the Tax on the Circulation of Goods and Services (ICMS) collected by the trade is distributed to consumers who request the invoice and inform CPF or CNPJ. The refund is made in credits released every month.

To receive more news about social benefits, join our groups on Facebook and telegram