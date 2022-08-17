notice to police in the accident that killed Anne Heche

On August 5, 53-year-old Anne Heche was in a car accident in Los Angeles and entered a house. In a coma, the actress had brain damage and could not resist, doctors confirming her death last Friday. Now, TMZ has released the warning of what happened on the day of the accident.

“A car drove into my neighbor’s house in a hurry,” began a man on a call to police. According to him, the car crossed the house and, on impact, generated a very dark smoke. Soon after, he pointed out that there was fire at the scene, especially in the vehicle.

In the audio that alerted the police about what happened, the authority asks if there is someone trying to get the person out of the burning vehicle. Then the man confirms on the phone that yes and that people are hitting the car to save the driver.

“Looks like someone is opening the back [do veículo] to see if we can access it, because they’re kind of stuck in the front door. Someone is trapped inside the car!”

At the end of the audio, the police officer points out: “I can get the driver out of the car, we can, but I need you to be in a safe place. Don’t put yourself in a situation of risk”.

Although the police rescued Anne Heche, the actress was already unconscious and with severe burns on her body. Doctors determined that the artist was under the influence of drugs in the accident that took her life.