Novel Beyond the Illusion: Joaquim breaks up with Úrsula after Margô’s revelation and goes after Heloísa with baby in her arms

In the chapter that airs this Wednesday, the 17th, Joaquim (Danilo Mesquita) will end up breaking up with his own mother after so many frauds. This will happen shortly after Úrsula (Bárbara Paz) picks up Heloísa’s baby at the seamstress’ house, claiming it’s not hers. The last chapter of the Rede Globo de Televisão plot will air on Friday, 19.
“It’s not your baby! It’s mine! Don’t let them take it, Leonidas (Eriberto Leão), for everything that is most sacred!”, Heloísa will shoot.
While this is happening at Dorinha’s (Larissa Manoela) house, Margô (Marisa Orth) will come face to face with the woman who had promised to give her child to Úrsula. She will end up confessing that she gave up on giving the baby to the villain.
With this, Margô will realize that it was Úrsula who stole Heloísa and Leonidas’ son. Margo will do justice! She will go to Eugênio’s house and tell the businessman the whole truth:
“The child is Heloísa’s, I’m talking about it! Another pregnant woman was supposed to give the child to Úrsula as soon as it was born, but she gave up. So I think she stole Heloísa’s baby”, she says.
Of course, Úrsula will deny all the accusations, but Margô will not stop there. She will say that Joaquim (Danilo Mesquita) was also stolen by the villain as a baby. The boy will ask the artist to give more details of this past story.
Ursula face to face with Joaquim:
“I, Úrsula and Carolina, her mother by blood, lived in the same boarding house in São Paulo. Úrsula worked as a waitress and got involved with Fernando, Eugênio’s father. But he was married, he didn’t want to leave the family to stay with her”, Margo begins.
She will continue: “When Carolina had Joaquim and died in childbirth, Úrsula put her hand on the boy and went with him to Capital to say it was Fernando’s.”
After this big confession, Eugênio decides to go to the police to denounce Úrsula. Meanwhile, Joaquim will ask the villain for more explanations. He ends up taking action, taking the baby and giving it to Heloísa:
“His suffering is over. It was really Úrsula who stole his son. He brought him back”, says Joaquim with the child in his arms.