Novel Beyond the Illusion: Joaquim breaks up with Úrsula after Margô’s revelation and goes after Heloísa with baby in her arms

In the chapter that airs this Wednesday, the 17th, Joaquim (Danilo Mesquita) will end up breaking up with his own mother after so many frauds. This will happen shortly after Úrsula (Bárbara Paz) picks up Heloísa’s baby at the seamstress’ house, claiming it’s not hers. The last chapter of the Rede Globo de Televisão plot will air on Friday, 19.

“It’s not your baby! It’s mine! Don’t let them take it, Leonidas (Eriberto Leão), for everything that is most sacred!”, Heloísa will shoot.

While this is happening at Dorinha’s (Larissa Manoela) house, Margô (Marisa Orth) will come face to face with the woman who had promised to give her child to Úrsula. She will end up confessing that she gave up on giving the baby to the villain.

With this, Margô will realize that it was Úrsula who stole Heloísa and Leonidas’ son. Margo will do justice! She will go to Eugênio’s house and tell the businessman the whole truth:

“The child is Heloísa’s, I’m talking about it! Another pregnant woman was supposed to give the child to Úrsula as soon as it was born, but she gave up. So I think she stole Heloísa’s baby”, she says.

Of course, Úrsula will deny all the accusations, but Margô will not stop there. She will say that Joaquim (Danilo Mesquita) was also stolen by the villain as a baby. The boy will ask the artist to give more details of this past story.