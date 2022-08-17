Number of indigenous candidates in this year’s general elections is the highest since 2014, when racial self-declaration began | Election in Numbers

This year’s general elections saw the highest number of indigenous candidacies since the candidate’s racial self-declaration began in 2014.

That year, 84 candidates declared themselves indigenous. In 2018, there were 134. Now, in 2022, 175 candidates declared themselves indigenous. The data are contained in the candidacy records of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE).

Number of candidacies of indigenous people in general elections Since 2014, when racial self-declaration began Source: Superior Electoral Court

The proportion of the number of indigenous people compared to the total number of registered candidates is also higher this year than in the last two general elections.

In 2014, indigenous people represented 0.32% of the total. In 2018, 0.46%. Now, they are 0.62% of all registered candidates.

Percentage of indigenous candidates in total candidates Since 2014, when racial self-declaration began Source: Superior Electoral Court

As a result, indigenous people are no longer, for the first time, the least represented race among the candidates. Now they are self-declared yellow, which correspond to 0.40% of all applications submitted.

Applications from self-declared yellow people dropped from 169 to 112 between 2018 and 2022. In 2014 there were 120.

In the 2016 municipal elections, the number of self-declared indigenous people was 1,798. In 2020, it was 2,210.

Positions in dispute in the 2022 elections: the deadline for registering candidacies in the TSE