Number of police and security forces candidates grows 27% in 2022 | Election in Numbers

The number of candidates for police and other security forces increased by 27% in this election when compared to 2018 data.

A survey carried out by the g1 based on data from the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) shows that more than 1,700 candidates linked to the military, civil police, firefighters and members of the Armed Forces have registered with the TSE. Four years ago, that total was just over 1,300.

The greatest growth was observed in the total number of candidates who declared to work as military police officers. In 2018, there were 601, and now there are 817, an increase of 36%.

To identify the candidates, g1 considered the information provided by the candidates about their occupation and the identification of the name of the urn. This criterion is also adopted by the Brazilian Public Security Forum in its surveys. The group of candidates using patent names or positions in the security forces, but who registered other occupations, showed an increase of 78%.

Parties with the most candidates

The PL, the party of President Jair Bolsonaro, is the one with the largest number of candidates from the security forces. The PSTU has the lowest number.

Among the states, RJ leads in the number of candidates for the security forces. Tocantins has the least.

In the opinion of the president of the Security Forum, Renato Sérgio de Lima, the growth of police candidacies has been occurring even before 2018, because there is a perception in the police environment that it is necessary to make changes in the legislation in the area of ​​security. Lima, however, considers that President Bolsonaro boosted this growth, but failed to make reforms in the area of ​​security.

“To a certain extent, Bolsonaro stimulated the discourse of autonomy of the police forces, in the sense that they should pursue their rights. note, on the other hand, that the Bolsonaro government has not made any reforms in the legislation in the area of ​​security.

The increase in the number of candidates linked to the security forces draws attention because it presents, so far, a variation greater than the total number of candidacies in this election. The data is still being updated by the TSE, but for now, the total number of candidates should be close to 29,000 registered in 2018. The total number of candidates from the security forces may also increase with the TSE updates throughout the week.

For Renato Sérgio, the greater increase in the number of police candidacies may have the opposite effect, with less chance of these candidates being elected. The president of the Security Forum argues that police officers tend to compete for votes in the same segment of society, which increases competition for the same vote.

“There is a risk in this process and Deputy Captain Augusto (PL-SP), called attention to this, that is, the increase in competition between the police candidates themselves. there was that wave with the election of Bolsonaro”, says Lima.

The distribution by parties indicates that the PL, the party of President Jair Bolsonaro, presented the largest number of candidacies linked to the security forces (208), followed by the PTB (131) and Republicans (125), which is part of Bolsonaro’s coalition. The PP, another party that also supports the president in the reelection campaign, is the sixth party with the highest number of candidates from the security forces (93).