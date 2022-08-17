“Old Pot” Law: At 32, Hubble Takes Amazing Photo of Sagittarius

Does old pan make good food? The 32-year-old Hubble telescope shows that it does: the instrument recorded a stunning photo of the globular cluster NGC 6638 in the constellation Sagittarius.

Second information from the European Space Agency and NASA, the image shows the density of stars at the center of the cluster. There are tens of thousands to millions of stars. The photograph came from Hubble’s Wide Field Camera 3 and the Advanced Camera for Surveys.

Globular clusters are densely packed collections of ancient stars. They appear to be spherical and are mostly around 10 billion years old. There are some of the oldest stars in the galaxy.

It is estimated that there are about 150 globular clusters in the Milky Way. They guard low-mass red stars and intermediate-mass yellow stars.

paving the way

Recording images from space is one of the hallmarks of Hubble. And all because of the telescope’s distance from Earth. The distortion caused by the atmosphere makes it almost impossible for terrestrial equipment to see the stars clearly, especially those in globular clusters.

As Hubble orbits more than 540 kilometers above Earth – technically still within the atmosphere – it is able to see the stars better without our planet interfering with the sharpness of the images.

Because of this, the telescope helped scientists understand what types of stars are in a globular cluster, how they evolve and what role gravity plays in these dense star systems. Hubble operates in the visible light spectrum, which identifies stars through light waves that vibrate in electric and magnetic fields.

It is quite different from the James Webb telescope, which operates more than 1 million kilometers from Earth and is completely outside our atmosphere. Because of the distance – and being much younger – the James Webb is able to use high-tech cameras to operate in the infrared light spectrum. This takes the noise out of gas or dust around newly formed stars, for example.

Still, Hubble and James Webb can work together: the former will enable images that will complement what we’ve already seen of globular clusters with Hubble – like this photo of the constellation Sagittarius.