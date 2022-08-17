On Roda Viva, Ciro talked about handing Ceará over to Bolsonarista Captain Wagner (video)

“It may be time for us to hand over (the government of Ceará) to Captain Wagner”, said the PDT presidential candidate.

247 – Critic of Bolsonarism, the presidential candidate Ciro Gomes (PDT) defended, this Monday (15), that the current candidate for the Ceará government Captain Wagner (União Brasil), supported by Jair Bolsonaro (PL), be the governor of the state. The former minister was participating in an interview on the Roda Viva program when he spoke about his position.

“It may be time for us to hand over (the government of Ceará) to Captain Wagner, Bolsonaro’s guy,” said Ciro.

The Instituto Verita poll for the government of Ceará and released this Monday (15) showed Captain Wagner (União Brasil) in first place, with 38.6% of the votes. In second place was the former mayor of Fortaleza Roberto Cláudio (PDT), with 20.1%. Elmano de Freitas (PT) got 19%.

Ciro supports Roberto Cláudio.

At the national level, the Ipec poll, released this Monday (15), pointed out that former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) would win the presidential race in the first round.

