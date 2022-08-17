OnlyFans star decides to make her breasts smaller; know when surgery is indicated – 08/16/2022

A year after getting a silicone implant, former member of girl group Atomic Kitten and star of adult content platform OnlyFans Ketty Katona, 41, claimed to have undergone breast reduction surgery. According to a report shared by the British singer on her YouTube channel, the reason for the operation was the back pain caused by the size of her breasts.

“My breasts are very big, they give me a lot of pain in my back. So, I’m going to have a reduction today”, he explained in a video published yesterday (15/8). “I got an implant last year and I don’t know why I did it,” she said.

What is breast reduction surgery and when is it indicated?

Mammoplasty or reduction mastoplasty is a surgical procedure that treats a problem called breast hypertrophy or gigantomastia, popularly known as large breasts.

The purpose of the surgery is to reduce the breasts and correct the sagging, giving the breasts a suitable shape and projection to the woman’s body contours, which is obtained by removing excess fatty and glandular tissue.

Relief from pain and discomfort associated with the volume and weight of the breasts —as was the case with Ketty Katona—is the most common medical indication for surgery.

Chronic back and neck pain, shoulder pain, headache, dermatitis below the breasts, ridges in the shoulder skin caused by bra straps, postural problems, breast pain, asymmetry, and difficulty exercising or finding suitable clothing are all the most common complaints presented to gynecologists, mastologists, orthopedists and plastic surgeons.

Cases of women who had silicone implants and were later dissatisfied with the result, like the British singer, are also common. The search for this procedure can also occur for physical and psychological reasons.

Surgery can also be done on men, in whom the abnormal enlargement of the breasts is called gynecomastia. Among them, the operation may be indicated when there is a breast enlargement greater than 5 cm. Complaints from the male audience include embarrassment due to the appearance of the volume of the breasts in clothes and restriction of social interaction (such as avoiding going to the beach or pool where it would be necessary to take off your shirt).

In Brazil, surgeons specialized by the SBCP (Brazilian Society of Plastic Surgery) and mastologists with training and experience in breast aesthetics are able to perform this type of procedure.

What to expect from surgery

The procedure is considered quite safe —if all the requirements for its indication are met— and its risks are the same as all types of surgery: possibility of bleeding, infection, healing problems and with anesthetics, in addition to thrombosis and embolism. .

For most people, the satisfaction rate with breast reduction is high. A recent study of medical literature review carried out by Unicesumar, in Paraná, for example, concluded that the satisfaction rate of women with this surgery is higher than 70%. Patients significantly improved their quality of life, mental health, physical symptoms, sexuality and body image.

After performing the operation, Kerry celebrated the success of the procedure: “I don’t have any more boobs, they’re gone! I literally don’t have any boobs.”

However, it must be remembered that no result of plastic surgery is permanent: all undergo changes over time. In the case of breast reduction, partial losses of surgical results may occur over the years. Examples are natural sagging and changes in the positioning of the breasts — changes that are already part of the skin’s natural aging and that would happen even without surgery.

*With information from a report published on 01/25/2022.