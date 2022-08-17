Orlando Morais is hospitalized in DF and updates fans on health status

Orlando Morais was hospitalized in Brasília for a sequence of tests this Wednesday (17/8). The singer used social media to reassure fans and tell what procedures he needed to do.

“I had a thyroid puncture, thank God everything was ok. And I had a colonoscopy too, once again an absolute success,” said the 60-year-old artist. He took the opportunity to thank the team that coordinated the battery of exams.

“I have this wonderful team here, headed by Dr. Joao Poeys, Dr. Renato. Note a thousand.” Orlando added that he feels at home in the hospital and that he trusts everyone there.

orlando morals 2 Orlando Morais recovered from Covid recently Reproduction / Instagram Orlando Morais Orlando vented on social mediareproduction Advertising from the Metrópoles partner Orlando Morais and Gloria Pires He is married to Gloria PiresPlayback / Instagram orlando morals singer Orlando Morais, singerplayback/internet gloria pires and orlando morals Gloria Pires and her husband Orlando MoraisReproduction / Instagram singer-songwriter orlando morals Orlando Morales singer-songwriterIsabella Londe / Disclosure Bento and Orlando Morais Orlando Morais and his son, BentoPlayback / Instagram Cleo Pires and Orlando Morais Cleo Pires and Orlando MoraisReproduction / Instagram 0

Earlier, he’d led the way from the procedure rooms to the bedroom. “Going down the ramp of joy with Pâmela, Ivonete and Vanderléia. Vanderléia is a singer, huh”, he joked with the nurses. “I did some tests here, everything was wonderful, I have nothing. Zero kilometer, ready for another one”, concluded Glória Pires’ husband.