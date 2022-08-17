Orlando Morais is hospitalized in DF and updates fans on health status

Orlando Morais was hospitalized in Brasília for a sequence of tests this Wednesday (17/8). The singer used social media to reassure fans and tell what procedures he needed to do.

“I had a thyroid puncture, thank God everything was ok. And I had a colonoscopy too, once again an absolute success,” said the 60-year-old artist. He took the opportunity to thank the team that coordinated the battery of exams.

“I have this wonderful team here, headed by Dr. Joao Poeys, Dr. Renato. Note a thousand.” Orlando added that he feels at home in the hospital and that he trusts everyone there.

Earlier, he’d led the way from the procedure rooms to the bedroom. “Going down the ramp of joy with Pâmela, Ivonete and Vanderléia. Vanderléia is a singer, huh”, he joked with the nurses. “I did some tests here, everything was wonderful, I have nothing. Zero kilometer, ready for another one”, concluded Glória Pires’ husband.

