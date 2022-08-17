Oscar apologizes to actress booed for turning down award for Marlon Brando in 1973

Actress Sacheen Littlefeather, booed on stage at the awards show when she declined the Best Actor award on behalf of Marlon Brando in 1973, received an apology from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in Hollywood, which is responsible for the annual award ceremony. The scene was one of the most iconic in the history of the awards.

At the time, she took the stage in place of the celebrated actor, who had been awarded for his role as Vito Corleone in Francis Ford Coppola’s “The Godfather”. He sent Littlefeather as a protest at the way the American film industry portrayed Indians in its films, and asked her to decline the award.

While reading the speech written by Brando, the actress was booed and had her physical integrity threatened – she had to leave the stage escorted by two security guards, as the star John Wayne, notorious conservative and anti-indigenous, wanted to take her by force. of the place. At the time, Littlefeather’s statement was considered the first political statement made at the ceremony.

Academy recognizes injustice

According to a BBC report, the Academy acknowledged that Littlefeather suffered “unwarranted” abuse after delivering his speech on stage at the awards. David Rubin, former president of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, sent a letter to Littlefeather released on Monday (15/8) in which he stated that the speech given in 1973 “continues to remind us of the need for respect and the importance of human dignity”.

In a statement to the US website “The Hollywood Reporter”, Littlefeather acknowledged that she was surprised by the Academy’s attitude, as she did not expect an apology. She also said, with good humor: “We indigenous people are very patient people – it’s only been 50 years [de espera]!”