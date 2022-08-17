‘Pain as from several shards of glass on my lip’

A man posted an account on social media of being diagnosed with monkeypox. Believing that he had a cold sore, João Pinheiro says that the lesion in his mouth “never got better” and that the symptoms then progressed to tiredness and fatigue, mild fever and local pain.

“I started feeling tired/fatigue – which I thought was due to the 45°C that I was (sic) doing where I was”. He then reports that “a cold sore appeared. But this cold sore didn’t get better, it just got bigger and then I started to feel the glands in my neck swell,” wrote the young man through his Twitter profile.

The lawyer says he decided to go to the hospital to investigate the symptoms and was immediately tested for monkeypox. And that after testing positive, the pain got worse and other injuries appeared.

“I had some on my face, but they’ve even come out and left no marks. However, the mouth wound was worth all the others I could have had. Doctors say that being on a mucosa makes things more difficult,” she wrote.

He says that a week after starting the symptoms, the pain in his mouth increased and the injury site was swollen to the point that he couldn’t eat. “The pain I can describe is: several shards of glass on my lip and a pair of pliers squeezing them. It’s a local but neuropathic pain, terrible, 10 out of 10,” he says.

This Tuesday, he used the platform to say that he is admitted to a hospital unit. The lawyer continues on the 12th day of symptom and being medicated for pain. “I’m fine and thank you for the overwhelming majority of positive comments,” he wrote.

In the report, he says he doesn’t know how he got it since he had close contact with only one person during the trip, who didn’t have any kind of symptoms.

In addition, João vented about the prejudice that those infected with smallpox are suffering: he says that the infected are being treated as if they were “dirty people”.