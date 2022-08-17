‘Pain as from several shards of glass on my lip’

Jenni Smith 1 hour ago Health Comments Off on ‘Pain as from several shards of glass on my lip’ 1 Views

A man posted an account on social media of being diagnosed with monkeypox. Believing that he had a cold sore, João Pinheiro says that the lesion in his mouth “never got better” and that the symptoms then progressed to tiredness and fatigue, mild fever and local pain.

“I started feeling tired/fatigue – which I thought was due to the 45°C that I was (sic) doing where I was”. He then reports that “a cold sore appeared. But this cold sore didn’t get better, it just got bigger and then I started to feel the glands in my neck swell,” wrote the young man through his Twitter profile.

About Jenni Smith

She's our PC girl, so anything is up to her. She is also responsible for the videos of Play Crazy Game, as well as giving a leg in the news.

Check Also

Plans are not required to cover experimental treatments, says STJ

The 4th Panel of the Superior Court of Justice understood that health plans are not …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved