“Pain like shards of glass in the lip”

Monkeypox (monkeypox) is not a new disease, but it has only become popular in recent months, when the international outbreak infected people in several countries around the world outside Africa, where the condition is considered endemic. Although the symptoms involve very visible wounds, there are still few reports of what it really is like to have the monkeypox of those who are suffering from the disease.

Lawyer João Pinheiro used Twitter to share his experience and promote information about the condition. He was in Europe in July and, upon returning to Brazil, he noticed a painful cold sore in his mouth that would not go away. Symptoms progressed to tiredness and fatigue, mild fever and pain at the injury site.

The young man decided to go to the hospital to have his symptoms investigated and was immediately tested for monkeypox. The test was positive, the pain got worse, other injuries appeared.

“These wounds don’t hurt, they itch like a mosquito bite. I had some on my face, but they’ve already come off and left no marks. However, the mouth wound was worth all the others I could have had. Doctors say that, because it is in a mucosa, things get more difficult”, says João, on Twitter.

A week after starting the symptoms, the lawyer remembers that the pain in the mouth got much worse. According to him, the area swelled so much that he couldn’t eat. “The pain I can describe is: several shards of glass on my lip and pliers squeezing them. It is a local but neuropathic pain, terrible, 10 out of 10”, he says.

#monkeypox #smallpox SYMPTOMS: I started feeling tired/fatigue – which I thought was due to the 45°C that I was doing where I was – and then a cold sore appeared (photo). But this cold sore didn’t get better, it just got bigger and then I started to feel the glands in my neck swell pic.twitter.com/0AajucztzN — João Pinheiro 🐊💉 (@joaotweep) August 16, 2022

At the height of his symptoms, João says he was badly treated by health professionals who treated him at a private hospital in São Paulo. Doctors said he had to “hold on tight” until the pain went away. João changed hospitals, and remains hospitalized. He is on day 11 of symptoms and being medicated for pain.

According to the report, the young man had close contact with only one person during the trip, who had no symptoms. João complains about the prejudice that those infected with smallpox are suffering: he says that the infected are being treated as if they were “dirty people”.

