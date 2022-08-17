Palmeiras’ top scorer responds if the duel against Flamengo will be an early final

Flamengo continues to prepare for the decisive game against Athletico-PR, for the Copa do Brasil, but without losing focus against Palmeiras in the Brasileirão. Next Sunday (21), Rubro-Negros and alviverdes face each other in a crucial game for the rest of the Brazilian Championship.

In this sense, the country’s sports press has debated whether Flamengo’s confrontation against Palmeiras is an “early final” of the Brasileirão. In this way, the Sportscenter program received forward Rony, from the São Paulo club, who was asked about the importance of the game.

Palmeiras’ top scorer in the championship, shirt 10 did not confirm that it was a final, but he did not diminish the importance of the duel:

“These are head-to-head games. Everyone knows that Flamengo is a very qualified team and is being coached by a great coach. He is an intelligent coach, a coach who has lived through many things in football and is certainly already studying our team. But as I said, it is a direct confrontation, a game of details and we will impose our rhythm of play as we always do at home. Let’s go in and do our best,” said Ron.

Another Palmeiras player spoke about the duel against Flamengo and praised the strength of the Mais Querido

The absolute starter and one of the team’s main players, Gustavo Scarpa gave an interview and preached respect to Flamengo on SporTV’s “Bem, Amigos” program. This Monday (15), the midfielder talked about several subjects and even commented on the advantage of the São Paulo club. “It’s minimal.”

As soon as he was asked by presenter Cleber Machado about the advantage, Scarpa went straight and answered with respect to Flamengo. “(The advantage) It’s minuscule. There are still 16 games to go, and the Flamengo team we know is a very good team and when they pack, they start to win a lot of games. It’s hard to hold. But our team has a lot of merit too, a lot of quality and the atmosphere is really good.”

In the Brazilian Championship, currently the difference between the two teams is nine points. If they defeat Palmeiras, Flamengo shortens the advantage to six points, having 15 games to end the 2022 edition. Before that, Rubro-Negro faces Athletico-PR, for the Copa do Brasil, in the quarterfinal decision.

