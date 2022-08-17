‘Pantanal’: Alcides will use Maria Bruaca as bait to kill Tenório | come around

▶ Compare Bruaca and Tenório’s reunion in the two versions of the novel:
Tenório sees Bruaca at Zé Leôncio’s house
Tenório discovers that Maria Bruaca is on José Leôncio’s farm
The situation will get even worse when Zé Leôncio and Jove invent to propose to Tenório to buy the part that Maria is entitled to in his farm.
“You had nothing to put them in the middle of this story”, Alcides will say worriedly.
“Ara, Arcides… If it works out… If it’s like they say it is, we’ll have some money to get out of here… Yeah. And to buy the land you wanted so much…”
(How naive Mary is.)
“And do you really think he will give us peace?”
Even worse than Alcides is right: if Tenório was already furious, now he has blood in his eyes. All the more reason for the pawn to put into practice its plan to kill him. And the first step for that is to take Maria to Juma’s (Alanis Guillen) tapera and, thus, attract Tenório there.
Also review: Alcides takes Bruaca to Zé Leôncio’s farm
José Leôncio ends up responding to Filó’s request to host Maria Bruaca
Without telling anyone, Alcides takes Maria away from Zé Leôncio’s farm and goes to the “dreaded” tapera of Juma.
In ‘Pantanal’, Alcides asks Maria Bruaca to stay in Juma’s tapera — Photo: Globo
“’Day, Juma…’, he says when he gets there.
“This one is Maria…”
“The Bruaca?” asks Juma.
“In flesh and blood…”, says Maria,
And surprisingly, our leopard opens its territory to Bruaca:
“If she doesn’t have a place to stay, Arcides… I’m all alone.”
(Own poor thing, we know Juma that you are suffering. 😥)
In ‘Pantanal’, Juma lets Maria stay with her in the tapera — Photo: João Miguel Júnior/Globo
Alcides guarantees that it will be for a short time, until Tenório appears. Juma says he kills him first. But this mission belongs to Alcides.
“I’ll bring him on my trail…”, guarantees the pawn.
Ara Maria, where did you get yourself?
