‘Pantanal’: Trindade will leave Irma scared in reunion; see images from the scene that airs today | come around

Have you ever thought about meeting the love of your life and he comes with several bombs? It is, because it is. In this Tuesday’s episode, Irma (Camila Morgado) will be completely bewildered after meeting Trindade (Gabriel Sater). After returning from Rio de Janeiro, Mariana’s daughter (Selma Egrei) will begin to tell her everything that happened on the trip, but the pawn will say that she knows everything.

“I already know about your house”, he will comment. “How is our son? What did Dr. Donel say about him?”

The two will talk about the looted house, the sale of land and the baby’s health. Trindade will say that she already knew everything.

In the next chapters of Pantanal, the two will also say goodbye:

Spoiler Alert - Irma and Trindade will have a farewell sex

