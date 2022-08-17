Patients with severe Covid are more at risk of sudden illness

Mariana Alvim – @marianaalvim – From BBC News Brazil in São Paulo Covid sequelae have worried medicine

In recent months, the number of people who have died of sudden illness has increased, and many of these deaths are from those who were infected by Covid-19. Doctor Inês Bissoli, cardiologist and coordinator of the CTI at Hospital Badim, explains the reasons for the disease to be related to these cases.

“Among the manifestations of Covid are those of a cardiological nature, with myocarditis, which is inflammation of the heart muscle, acute myocardial infarction and arrhythmias. In addition, as Covid is a disease that increases the risk of thrombus formation, that is, the state of hypercoagulability, there is an increased risk of thromboembolic events such as deep vein thrombosis, pulmonary embolism, and stroke”, he details.

Medicine has also identified that the number of heart diseases among infected people has increased. This has occurred because of “cardiac manifestations are common in patients with severe Covid”.

“But because Covid is a disease of a hypercoagulable and inflammatory state, it can affect the heart of anyone who has had the disease, with microvascular dysfunction, systemic inflammatory response, myocarditis and hypoxia, which is the low concentration of oxygen in the blood” , adds.

The aftermath has also raised concerns. The most common are fatigue, dyspnea (shortness of breath), cough, changes in smell and taste, pulmonary and renal fibrosis, and dialysis may be required. “How long emotional symptoms can last, anxiety, depression, post-traumatic stress, cognitive changes such as loss of concentration and memory changes, insomnia. The person can also have hair loss, sweating, diarrhea, tachycardia, vertigo, joint pain and myalgia”, explains the doctor.

Those who were left with sequelae in the heart can still be cured, however, it all depends on the case. “Patients who had myocarditis by Covid can recover after proper treatment, but in some cases of severe Covid the patient can have heart failure, a situation without cure, but with control through medications indicated for each case and physical activity under supervision. . That’s why a medical evaluation after healing is important”, says Dr. Bissoli.

“Patients with Covid-19 have a higher cardiovascular risk compared to those patients who did not have the disease. The more severe the manifestation of Covid, the greater the cardiovascular risk”, he adds.

Should everyone who had Covid look for a cardiologist?

The doctor guarantees that everyone who has been contaminated by the disease should look for a cardiologist to know their health status. “It is a thrombogenic and inflammatory disease, cardiological changes can occur in any case of Covid-19, which did not manifest during the acute phase of the disease”, he points out.

Even, to practice sport, it is important to have a medical report. “It is important for anyone who intends to start physical activity to seek a specialist and perform an evaluation of heart disease, such as hypertrophic cardiomyopathy. In the case of patients who have had Covid, this procedure is even more necessary, because the disease can evolve with myocarditis, which is an inflammation of the heart muscles”, he comments.

Finally, she gives tips on how people should take care of themselves after being contaminated, even if they are vaccinated. “A person who tested positive for Covid-19, asymptomatic or without respiratory symptoms or with the absence of fever, must still be isolated for five days from the beginning of symptoms or the result of the RT-PCR test, so as not to infect other people. ”, she reports.

“You must repeat the exam after the fifth day to be able to leave the isolation, in case the result of the exam is negative. If the test is still positive, isolation should be extended to seven days. Coming out of isolation only with the absence of symptoms in the last 24 hours. In the presence of symptoms in this period, it is necessary to extend the isolation up to 10 days. In all these cases, it is indicated and essential to maintain the use of mask and hand hygiene. People with severe Covid or immunosuppressed due to illness or use of immunosuppressive medications must quarantine for 20 days. Returns can only be made if there is no fever or antipyretic use in the last 24 hours”, he concludes.

