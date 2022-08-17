Patrícia Poeta x Manoel Soares: fight? Globo lives an impasse in the ‘Meeting’ due to controversies between presenters

About a month ago, Patrícia Poeta and Manoel Soares were new holders of “Encontro” and have caused controversy for scenes that denote a lack of harmony between the two. The newest controversy took place this Tuesday (16), due to an expression that the journalist made when giving the speech to her partner. According to columnist Fábia Oliveira, from Em OFF, the conflicting relationship between the presenters generated impasses at TV Globo.

According to the publication, the broadcaster wants to remove Manoel from the morning’s command, even with the good acceptance of the public. All this because he would not have handled the post of secondary presenter well and would be doing more than what is asked. That would have angered the house directors.

The impasse occurs because removing Manoel from the attraction could further increase the rejection of Patricia, which has garnered many negative comments on social media due to tight-fitting moments in front of the attraction. On the other hand, keeping the presenter could make the management lose authority.

According to the columnist, the squabbles between Patrícia and Manoel are not recent. Since the days of “É de Casa”morning that both commanded on Saturdays, the two no longer had a good relationship.

PATRÍCIA POETA: SUSPICIOUS EXPRESSION IN THE ‘MEETING’ DIVIDE INTERNAUTS

On social media, the public was divided as to Patricia’s reaction at this Tuesday’s “Meeting” (16) after talking to Manoel. Among many spectators, there was the impression that there is some discomfort between her and her partner.

“Patrícia Poeta’s discomfort with her colleague Manoel Soares is clear. I have for me that she is not very satisfied with the program!“, pointed out a Twitter user. “Then they’ll say that it’s the public’s implication with Patricia Poeta, but she doesn’t even make a point of disguising that she can’t stand sharing the program with Manoel”, accused another internet user. “The face of this Patrícia Poeta It’s pure disgust”, pointed out a profile. “Really, Patrícia Poeta’s lack of tact in sharing communication space in front of the ‘Meeting’ with Manoel is notorious”, evaluated a spectator.

However, there were also those who came out in defense of Patricia, pointing out that she was being persecuted by the public. “Wow, the people are now living to attack Patricia Poeta and for no reason“, said an internet user. “People condemning Patricia Poeta without knowing what is really happening behind the cameras”, punctuated another ‘twitterer’. “People forget that she is human and must be suffering from all these criticisms”, rated a viewer.