Paulo Guedes greets Lula and Dilma at Moraes’ inauguration

Economy Minister was the only member of the Bolsonaro government to speak with PT members in the inauguration of the new president of the TSE

Economy Minister Paulo Guedes was the only member of the government of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) to greet former presidents Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) and Dilma Rousseff (PT) at the inauguration of the new president of the TSE (Superior Electoral Court). ), Minister Alexandre de Moraes.

The ceremony was held this Tuesday (16.Aug.2022) and was attended by authorities from the Executive, Legislative and Judiciary Powers and former presidents of the Republic. Guedes greeted the PT members during his arrival at the TSE.

Watch (48s):

Moraes takes the place of Edson Fachin, who had held the position since February. Minister Ricardo Lewandowski will be the vice president. The new president’s term will last 2 years and Moraes will be responsible for conducting the October elections.

The PT members, along with the other former presidents of the Republic Michel Temer (MDB) and José Sarney, sat in the 1st row chairs in the audience, a few meters from where Bolsonaro was, at the authorities’ table.

The event brought together for the 1st time former President Lula and the current Chief Executive, the 2 best-placed candidates for the presidential race since they became opponents of the Planalto.