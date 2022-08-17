Paulo Vieira ‘kicks the bucket’, shows unusual audio to Ana Maria Braga and says: “Look at the pressure”

The comedian was the guest of this Tuesday (16) on the Globo program

Reproduction/Official Instagram of Paulo Vieira.
Paulo Vieira surprised internet users by appearing on the show “Mais Você”, hosted by Ana Maria Braga, on the morning of this Tuesday (16) and expose an unusual audio for the presenter. The comedian was the guest of the day to have breakfast with the famous.

At a certain point in the morning, Paulo decided to show live a voice message sent by his mother. In the audio, the comedian’s mother gave tips on participating in the program, as well as how he should behave live.

“The thing I was most nervous about on TV so far was coming here. Part of my nervousness today was given by my mother. Look at the pressure of the audio she sent”he said, unlocking his cell phone. “Make sure you don’t eat the whole cookie at once, otherwise you’ll clear the table and she’ll be talking to herself. It’s not to shove the whole cookie in your mouth like rude people, no”said Vieira’s mother.

On social media, several netizens commented on the comedian’s participation in Ana Maria Braga’s program. ”
The audio of Paulo Vieira’s mother live on Mais Você (laughs)”, a follower had fun. Another netizen said:
“Paulo Vieira in Mais Você, too good”.

