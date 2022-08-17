Pay your debts with Revenue and get up to 70% off

Brazilians who have debt with the Federal Revenue (RF) can take advantage of the fact that the government has expanded the range of tax debts and start the renegotiation process with several advantages. Among them, we can highlight the extended installment, in addition to the discount of up to 70% of the total amount due.

Read more: Learn how to renegotiate debts with these 44 companies and receive up to 90% off

The IRS informed that around R$ 1.4 trillion can be negotiated, an amount that makes up the total stock of debts. The ordinance that regulates this rule was published last Friday, after being approved in Congress.

Payment of Revenue debts

Overall, the new measure expands the scope of what is called a “tax transaction”, which works as a government mechanism that guarantees more favorable conditions for debtors to pay debts, taking into account payment difficulties.

The process takes place individually and differs from other traditional debt renegotiation programs, such as Refis, which is general in nature. Therefore, the discount percentage varies according to the negotiation and payment capacity of the taxpayer, and it is not possible to reduce the principal amount of the credit.

Another important point is that the new modalities raise the objective of debts that can be renegotiated even during the collection phase by the Tax Authorities, including not only the assets registered in the active debt of the Union.

debt renegotiation

The new renegotiation process will allow liabilities that are still in the claim phase with the Revenue, amounts in administrative litigation and debts that are in the sights of the tax authorities to be transacted, even before they have reached the appeal stage.

Renegotiations may be carried out by issuing public notices and through proposals sent by the taxpayer itself or by the Revenue itself to a specific debtor.

According to the rule, discounts can be up to 65% of the debt value. The percentage will depend on the taxpayer’s ability to pay. The installment will be up to 120 months (10 years). In the case of business owners, the period can be longer, reaching 145 months.