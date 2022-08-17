Percy Jackson, Annabeth and Grover appear in costume for the first time on the set of the Disney+ series

Behind the scenes video finally reveals the trio of protagonists!

the series of Percy Jackson at the Disney+ finally started to be recorded, and behind the scenes videos and images show a little of what to expect from the trio of protagonists of the adaptation of the work of Rick Riordan.

The video shows the city of Vancouver, Canada, stylized to look like New York, and you can quickly see Percy Jackson (Walker Scobell), Annabeth (Leah Sava Jeffries) and Grover (Aryan Simhadri) crossing the street.

Check out the video from the set of Percy Jackson below:

THE same user who posted the video on twitter even shared two photos from the set, which show the cast seen from afar. It is possible to notice that Aryan Simhadri wears long socks, and in the video the actor appears walking differently, which may indicate that, at this point, Grover will have already revealed himself as a satyr to Percy.

Filming for the series began in Canada about two months ago, and there is still no timetable for completion.

With author Rick Riordan involved in the production, Percy Jackson and the olympians does not yet have a release date.

