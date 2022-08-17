Petro throws lime shovel in anti-drug policy and reinforces ‘Bolivarian axis’

× Reproduction/Twitter/Gustavo Petro

If there was any doubt about the direction Gustavo Petro would take in his government, it was dissolved last night with the announcement of the dismissal of 52 generals — 24 from the National Police, 16 from the Army, 6 from the Navy and 6 from the Air Force. According to the Colombian president, the measure was necessary to seek what he calls “total peace”.

The new security policy, which seems to be inspired by the Chavista primer, includes the end of anti-drug operations and mandatory military service, in addition to the dismantling of the intelligence apparatus and the transfer of the police from the Ministry of Defense to the Ministry of Justice, with the demilitarization of its staff.

At the same time, senators who were part of the FARC also recently presented a project for the creation of “peasant guards”, a model supported by Petro and reminiscent of the National Bolivarian Militia, created by Hugo Chávez.

Now, we just have to wait for the Cuban consultants to arrive.

The Colombian president justifies his actions in the search for a “dialogue table” with the criminal groups that are still active, such as the Gulf Clan, a kind of Colombian PCC. To obtain “total peace”, Petro also wants to undertake, with the support of Congress, a radical policy of legalizing drugs.

First, marijuana, whose cultivation he compares to corn and potato crops. Colombia authorized the marketing of cannabis for medicinal purposes in 2016, but its recreational use remains prohibited. The possible legalization of cocaine, in a second moment, is the most worrying fact.

The country is the world’s largest producer of the drug, dumped in the US and Europe, but also in Brazil. Any decision by the Colombian government on the subject will impact everyone. Authorities on both sides of the border, who have long partnered to combat drug and arms trafficking, are on high alert.

Created with American support, the regional network to repress these crimes suffered important setbacks with the loss of influence in Bolivia, with Evo Morales, and Venezuela, with Hugo Chávez and Nicolas Maduro. Colombia is considered the last bastion.

During his government, Juan Manuel Santos (2010-18) had already largely dismantled the intelligence of the Armed Forces, especially that of the Army, leaving the police with all the responsibility, collection and technical and human apparatus for the fight against drug trafficking. . But now it’s different.

The measures announced by Petro so far and others that are in the pipeline represent the shovel in the historic anti-drug policy on the continent and reinforce the “Bolivarian axis”. Its consequences, including the worst, will be felt in Brazil and cannot be ignored in the ongoing electoral debate.

