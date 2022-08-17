Petrobras (PETR4) receives request for multiple vote in Council election, Wiz (WIZS3) concludes agreement with Polishop and more

This Wednesday’s (17th) corporate news highlights Petrobras (PETR3 PETR4), which received from shareholders who jointly hold more than 5% of the company’s common shares, the request to adopt multiple voting in the election of members of the Board of Directors at the EGM to be held next Friday (19). In addition, the oil company began disclosing the sale of exploration assets in the Potiguar Basin.

Wiz (WIZS3) became the holder of 50% of the share capital of Polishop Corretora de Seguros, a new insurance broker established to sell insurance products through Polishop’s distribution channels.

Banrisul (BRSR6), in turn, proposed a voluntary dismissal program for the dismissal of up to 824 employees of the institution.

Petrobras (PETR3 PETR4) informed that it received from shareholders who jointly hold more than 5% of the company’s ON shares, the request to adopt multiple voting in the election of members of the Board of Directors at the EGM to be held next Friday Friday (19), exclusively digital.

In the statement, the state-owned company says that the remote voting bulletin (BVD) disclosed to shareholders for the EGM already includes the possibility of adopting multiple voting and the BVDs duly completed and timely sent through the available channels will have their votes counted in the election for the collegiate.

The state-owned company also informs that it has started the stage of disclosing the opportunity (teaser), referring to the sale of 40% of its participation in the BM-POT-17 exploratory concessions, in which the Pitu Well Discovery Assessment Plan (POT Blocks) is being developed. -M-853 and POT-M-855), and the concession POT-M-762_R15 (Block POT-M-762), located in deep waters in the Potiguar Basin – Equatorial Margin – on the coast of Rio Grande do Norte.

Petrobras currently has a 100% interest in these concessions and will continue to operate the partnership after the sale.

CSN and the controlling shareholders of Metalgráfica entered into, with the intervention and consent of Metalgráfica, an Investment Agreement through which the parties agreed to promote, once the suspensive conditions provided therein have been implemented, the combination of the operations of both companies through the merger of totality of shares issued by Metalgráfica by CSN, making it its wholly-owned subsidiary.

Via’s Board of Directors has approved Sergio Augusto França Leme, administrative vice president, for the position of IR director of the company.

Orivaldo Padilha remains the company’s Vice President of Finance (CFO).

CCR (CCRO3) informed that Marco Antonio Souza Cauduro presented this Tuesday (16) his letter of resignation from the position of Chief Executive Officer, which was accepted by the company’s Board of Directors.

Wiz reported that, last Tuesday, conditions precedent were implemented for the closing of the operation with the Polishop retail group.

With the closing of the Transaction, Wiz becomes the holder of 50% of the shares of the capital stock of Polishop Corretora de Seguros, a new insurance broker established to sell insurance products through Polishop’s distribution channels, exclusively for a period of 10 years from the closing of the transaction.

Founded in 1999, Polishop, a pioneer in the omnichannel model in Brazil, is recognized as a platform for launching innovative products, creating brands and curating exclusive, high-quality products that make life easier for millions of people.

San Carlos (SCAR3)

The company’s Board of Directors approved the 5th issue of simple, non-convertible, unsecured debentures, in a single series, totaling R$300 million.

Banrisul (BRSR6)

Banrisul (BRSR6) announced yesterday that it forwarded to union entities, in the midst of negotiations related to the base date of the bank employees’ category, a proposal for a voluntary dismissal program for the dismissal of up to 824 employees of the institution. The plan gives preference to retirees or people able to retire.

Alphaville (AVLL3)

Alphaville and BPS Capital signed, this Tuesday (16), an Investment Agreement establishing the terms and conditions for the acquisition, by a fund affiliated to BPS Capital, of 33 companies held by the company containing certain operating liabilities arising from its releases prior to 2019 (legacy).

As a result of the operation, BPS Capital will capitalize in the Company, at closing, the amount of R$ 216.8 million, through the use of credit arising from the operations contemplated in the Investment Agreement.

CEEE – T (EEEL3)

The State Electricity Transmission Company – CEEE – T (EEEL3) announces that the third payment of dividends, in the amount of R$ 50 million, will be made on August 22, 2022.

Shareholders holding shares on May 26, 2022 are entitled to dividends, and as of May 27, 2022, shares are traded “ex-dividend”.

GPS Participations (GGPS3)

The GIF V Fund, owned by Gávea Investimentos, reduced its shareholding to 4.02%, with 26.9 million ON shares

The company’s latest reference form, released at the end of June, did not specify the fund’s or manager’s participation.

Hospital Care Caledonia

Hospital Care Caledonia reported on the resignation of Rogério Frota Melzi as CEO of the company. In the coming days, Hospital Care’s Board of Directors will convene an Extraordinary General Meeting to propose to shareholders the election of Melzi to the position of Board of Directors.

The Board of Directors elected Fernando Ferraz de Toledo Machado to the position of Chief Executive Officer of the company.

