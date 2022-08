The new platform will be one of the largest in the world’s oil and gas industry, with the capacity to produce up to 225,000 barrels of oil per day (bpd), process up to 12 million m3/day of gas and store more than 1.6 million barrels . | Photo: Andre Ribeiro/Petrobras

Petrobras announced this Monday (15) that it has signed a contract with Keppel Shipyard Limited for the construction of the P-80, the state-owned company’s ninth platform in the Búzios Field. The deal is valued at $2.9 billion, according to Keppel.

In a statement, Petrobras says that the structure will be one of the largest in the world’s oil and gas industry, with the capacity to produce up to 225,000 barrels of oil per day (bpd), process up to 12 million m3/day of gas and store more of 1.6 million barrels. With production start scheduled for 2026, the P-80 will be the 28th system to operate in the pre-salt layer.

According to the company, the project provides for the interconnection of 14 wells, 7 of which are oil producers and 7 injectors. The new platform will weigh 140,000 tons, equivalent to about 750 Boeing 747s, and will be 184 meters high, which corresponds to five statues of Christ the Redeemer stacked together. With the capacity to generate energy of 100 MW – enough to supply a city with 300 thousand inhabitants – the unit will be installed in a water depth of 2100 meters – or 5.4 times the height of Morro do Pão de Açúcar.

“The P-80 is part of the new generation of Petrobras platforms, characterized by high production capacity and innovative technologies to reduce CO2 emissions. The unit will incorporate, for example, closed flare technology, which increases the use of gas and prevents it from being burned into the atmosphere, in a safe and sustainable way. Another innovation will be the methane gas detection system, capable of preventing or mitigating the risks of leakage of this compound”, says the company.

With substantial reserves, low risk and low extraction costs, the Búzios field should reach the end of this decade with daily production of around 2 million barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe), making it Petrobras’ asset of higher production. Four platforms are currently operating in the Búzios field (P-74, P-75, P-76 and P-77) and another four units are under construction (FPSO Almirante Barroso; FPSO Almirante Tamandaré; P-78 and P-79 ). Petrobras is the operator of the field with a 92.6% share, having as partners CNOOC and CNODC, with 3.7% each.