PF and Revenue arrest 2 civil servants in operation against corruption and drug trafficking in the Port of Itaguaí | Rio de Janeiro

The prisoners are the tax analysts of the IRS José Guinawho was in Campo Grande, and Jorge de Jesuscaught in recess.

Agents also left to fulfill 31 search and seizure warrants, issued by the 2nd Federal Criminal Court of Rio de Janeiro. The Court also determined the kidnapping of goods and values ​​that go beyond BRL 30 million.

The actions take place in the municipalities of Rio de Janeiro and Itaguaí, in RJ; Santos and São Vicente, in SP; Belo Horizonte, in MG; Vitória, in ES, and Maceió, in AL.

Due to the convergence of those investigated, Operation Artemis develops simultaneously with Operation Cascade Effect, launched by the Federal Police in São Paulo.

In São Vicente, the task force seized watches and cash.

According to the Federal Police, in 2020 the Revenue, based on corrective actions in the Port of Itaguaí, communicated suspicious conduct of servers and external agents. With the deepening of the investigations, it was discovered the participation of several other people in collusion in the smuggling, smuggling facilitation, drug trafficking and money laundering at the cargo terminal.

As part of this investigation, civil and federal police officers found, in September last year, a load of cocaine hidden in sleeves. The fruits were in a shed in Itaguaí and would be taken to Europe, where a kilo of cocaine was worth, at the time, 30 thousand euros.

In the arrest, three people had been arrested.

In April of this year, however, the Court annulled the entire action, claiming that the police had not had a warrant to enter the shed. The three prisoners were eventually released.

The agents managed to arrest three suspects of being part of the gang as they tried to escape the police siege. With them, the police reported that a pistol was seized.

The scheme, according to information from the DRFC, worked with the transport of the drug, which left other Brazilian states in sugar bales and, later, were “stuffed” into sleeves, inside a plastic container. And only then were they exported to Europe.

The investigation also indicated that the gang used refrigerated containers to make it difficult for the authorities to inspect. This would occur because it would be more complex to take the cargo out of the containers.

As of early evening, the drug was still being accounted for. And because it is cocaine hydrochloride, the police estimate that the sales value in Europe would reach 30 thousand euros per kilo.