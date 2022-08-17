Photo sequence shows day-to-day evolution of monkeypox injuries

American porn actor Silver Steele, 42, used his social media to talk about his diagnosis of monkeypox and share the evolution of skin lesions caused by the monkeypox virus.

The photos, taken from July 11 to August 1, show how the sores around her mouth transformed day by day.

“I am providing this to all of you so you can see an example of what the virus looks like over time. My goal with this is not to disgust anyone, but to educate,” he wrote in the post. He recalled, however, that not everyone experiences symptoms in exactly the same way.

Credit: Playback/Instagram/therealsilversteeleActor shows the evolution of skin wounds caused by the monkeypox virus

Steele noticed the pimple-like lesions around his mouth about a week after attending the 4th of July celebrations. At first he thought it might be a razor burn.

However, four days later, he woke up feeling unwell with swollen lymph nodes, difficulty swallowing and body pain. He had fever, chills and sweats the same night.

Typically, flu-like symptoms appear a few days before a rash. But some people reported otherwise.

According to Steele, the injuries on his face caused intense pain that made him tear up.

After 22 days, the crusts of the wounds had fallen off, a feature that marks the end of the contagious period.

“I want people to repost. I want my face and my injuries to be visible so people know how serious this is,” she said.

symptoms of monkeypox

Symptoms of monkeypox (monkeypox) usually begin to appear one to two weeks after exposure, but the incubation period can be as short as five days or as long as 21 days, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ( CDC), from the USA.

Historically, monkeypox starts with flu-like symptoms, such as fever, before the rash appears, which usually starts on the face before spreading to the hands and the rest of the body.

However, in the current outbreak, the symptoms have presented themselves differently. Lesions are most common around the genitals and anus and may appear before flu-like symptoms. Additionally, many patients experience oral sores and pain when swallowing, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).