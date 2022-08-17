PIS/Pasep: Did you work in 2021? See when to receive the salary bonus

Workers who work with a formal contract are entitled to the salary bonus PIS/Pasep. Normally, every year the benefit is granted to the citizens of law according to the calculation of data from the previous year.

Thus, those who worked under the regime CLT for at least 30 days in 2019, for example, they received the amounts in the following year, 2020. However, last year the salary bonus was not released.

Due to this suspension, there was a delay in the entire benefit payment system. The salary allowance for the year 2020 that should have been passed on last year was only paid this year.

Considering the uncertainties, many workers believed that the benefit corresponding to the year 2021 would be distributed this year, but so far there are no forecasts of payments. Clear your doubts below.

I worked in 2021, when will I receive the salary bonus?

First of all, it is important to emphasize that, at least, three factors make it impossible to grant the 2021 base year salary allowance this year. See what they are:

Lack of funds in the Union Budget;

Lack of government announcements regarding the possibility of granting another round of the allowance this year;

Change in the benefit payment schedule that determines that all workers must receive the allowance in the same year.

Thus, those who worked with a formal contract last year will receive the salary bonus only in 2023. The expectation is that the amount to make the payments is R$ 20 billion, intended for about 23 million people.

However, so far there is no information about the rules established for receipt. However, it is very likely that they will remain the same. In addition, a payment schedule for the new transfers has not yet been defined.

Who will receive the 2021 base year salary allowance?

to receive the salary allowance base year 2021, the worker must meet the following requirements:

be registered in PIS/Pasep for at least five years in 2021;

for at least five years in 2021; Have received on average up to two minimum wages per month in 2021;

Have exercised remunerated activity for a Legal Entity, for at least 30 days, consecutive or not, in the base year considered for calculation;

Have the data correctly sent by the employer to RAIS (Annual List of Social Information).

How do I know if I will receive it?

If the means of consultation are not changed until next year, the worker will be able to obtain information in the following ways:

In the Digital Work Card app, available for Android and iOS;

At the Alô Trabalho telephone exchange, at number 158.

In addition to these means, workers can consult information on the service channels of the bank where they receive the benefit, with Caixa Econômica Federal being responsible for PIS, and Banco do Brasil managing Pasep. Check out:

For PIS (private company worker)

In the Worker Cashier App;

On the box’s website;

Through the Caixa service phone: 0800 726 0207.

For Pasep (public server)

By telephone at the Banco do Brasil call center: 4004-0001 (capitals and metropolitan regions);

0800 729 0001 (other cities);

0800 729 0088 (hearing impaired).