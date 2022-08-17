Plans are not required to cover experimental treatments, says STJ

The 4th Panel of the Superior Court of Justice understood that health plans are not required to cover physical therapy treatments performed by the Therasuit and Pediasuit methods, as they are experimental protocols not included in the list of mandatory procedures of the National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS) .

The collegiate confirmed the individual decision of Minister Luis Felipe Salomão who granted the operator’s appeal to recognize the non-compulsory coverage by the health plan.

In the lawsuit against the operator, the insured claimed that the Pediasuit is essential for the treatment of her illness and invoked STJ precedent according to which the health plan can establish the diseases that will be covered, but not exclude a type of treatment indicated by a professional able.

According to the plaintiff, the plan’s thesis, that the treatment is not included in the ANS list and, therefore, should not be covered, contradicts the majority jurisprudence of the STJ and the Federal Supreme Court. Finally, she maintained that the fact that the procedure is experimental in no way changes the coverage obligation, as it is a protocol considered by the physicians in charge as the most appropriate for the case.

In his vote, Minister Salomão, rapporteur, highlighted that it is uncontroversial that the claimed therapy is not on the list of ANS procedures. Thus, as recently defined by the 2nd Section of the STJ in EREsp 1,886,929 and 1,889,704, the operator is not obliged to bear its costs if the patient’s cure can be sought by another effective, effective and safe procedure already incorporated into the ANS list.

The magistrate also highlighted that Technical Note 9,666, available in the National Council of Justice database, understands that there are no in-depth studies on Therasuit and Pediasuit therapies, and that the Federal Council of Medicine defined in CFM Opinion 14/2018 that such therapies , currently, are only experimental interventions.

“Article 10, items I, V and IX, of Law 9.656/1998 expressly excludes from the contractual relationship the coverage of experimental clinical or surgical treatment, the supply of imported non-nationalized medicines and treatments not recognized by the competent authorities. advocates Supplementary Health Statement 26 of the CNJ Health Law Days”, he explained.

Universalization of coverage x support of plans

Salomão also considered that the universalization of coverage cannot be imposed completely and without limits on the private sector, under penalty of making the plans economically unfeasible.

“Supplementary health fulfills the purposes outlined in legal and infralegal rules. Therefore, it is not limited to the treatment of diseases, but also acts in the relevant prevention, since the Judiciary is not legitimized and equipped to interfere, in violation of the tripartition of powers, in the policies public”, said the minister, citing a precedent that was processed in secrecy of Justice. With information from the STJ press office.