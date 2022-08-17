Pregnant with Jô, Maiára Quiderolly says she stayed with the player for 2 years







Maiára Quiderolly Photo: Reproduction Instagram

The digital influencer Maiára Quiderolly25, who announced in June that she was pregnant with striker jo, said the two were lovers for two years. However, they are no longer speaking to each other.

According to the influencer, it was not her intention to expose the case, nor the father of her son João Gabriel. She changed her mind, however, after seeing that the athlete declared that he was willing to take a test of DNA.

“He said he trusted me. And then he says he’s going to ask for the exam? He stabbed me, because we were having a good time”, she declared, in an interview with the magazine. Whopublished this Tuesday, 16.

Maiara reports that she was massacred on the internet, that people started making disrespectful comments about her son’s father and his nature. Deciding not to bear it all alone, she decided to bring her truth to light.

“Going out as a lover is already too much, but a lover who doesn’t know who the father of the child is is even worse. I started reading these messages and they affected me because I knew they were lies.”

The digital influencer recognizes that having a relationship with a committed person, like striker Jô, was not the best choice of her life, but questioning her character is, for her, unacceptable.

“We were having a relationship as a friend, not as a man and a woman. But after he talked to Léo Dias about the DNA test, we never spoke again”, he said.

Second Maiára Quiderolly, the two met in Rio de Janeiro, at the house of a mutual friend. The involvement would not have happened immediately, just six months later. Currently, despite the embroglio with paternity, the girl claims that she does not need alimony. Its only requirement is that the athlete register the child.

“I want my son to know who his father is.”