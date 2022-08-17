Presenter Gilberto Barros is sentenced to prison for homophobia

Presenter said during the program, in 2020, that he ‘vomits and beats men who kiss other men’

247 – The Justice of São Paulo sentenced presenter Gilberto Barros, known as Leão, to two years in prison for the crime of homophobia for making offensive speeches during the program “Amigos do Leão”, shown on his YouTube channel in September 2020, informs a report by the newspaper Folha de S. Paulo.

Gilberto Barros was reported to the Public Ministry of São Paulo (MP-SP) by journalist William De Lucca, also an activist for the LGBTQIA+ cause.

During the program commemorating the 70th anniversary of Brazilian TV, Gilberto Barros commented that when he worked at Rádio Globo, in the 1980s, he had to witness “two mustache tongue kisses” because there was a nightclub for the LGBTQIA+ audience in front of the place. .

He added: “I have nothing against it, but I vomit too. I am people, even more coming from the countryside. Nowadays, if you want to do it in front of me, do it. Catch them both, but do it.”

In a note, Barros’ defense confirmed the presenter’s speech, but denied the accusation. Lawyers also tried to attribute the presenter’s insults to his Italian origin. “Because of his Italian blood, he often talks a lot,” but he never intended to incite violence.”

First defendant, the presenter had the deprivation of liberty replaced by restrictive measures of law. He will provide service to the community for the duration of his sentence and must pay five minimum wages that will be used to buy basic food baskets for social organizations. The measure can be appealed.

