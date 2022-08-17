Presenter Gilberto Barros is sentenced to prison for homophobia

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 23 seconds ago Entertainment Comments Off on Presenter Gilberto Barros is sentenced to prison for homophobia 0 Views

Presenter said during the program, in 2020, that he ‘vomits and beats men who kiss other men’




About Hrishikesh Bhardwaj

Tv specialist. Falls down a lot. Typical troublemaker. Hipster-friendly advocate. Food fan.

Check Also

“Not in my plans”

TV and Celebrities ‘Pantanal’ enters the final stretch in the coming weeks Per Victor Tobias …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved