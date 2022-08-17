Presenter Gilberto Barros is sentenced to two years in prison for homophobia

On his YouTube show, the presenter said he vomits when he sees two men kissing; Barros may appeal the decision

The host Gilberto Barros was sentenced to two years in prison for homophobia. The decision was made by the judge Roberta Hallage Gondim Teixeiraof Sao Paulo Court of Justice (TJ-SP). The conviction comes from an action based on a comment made by Barros on his show “Amigos do Leão”, shown on his YouTube channel in September 2020. At the time, Barros said he had to witness a kiss between men because there was an LGBT nightclub in in front of Rádio Globo in the 80s and stated: “I have nothing against it, but I also vomit. I am people, even more coming from the countryside. Nowadays, if you want to do it in front of me, do it. Catch them both, but do it”, said Barros. As he is a first-time defendant and has a sentence of less than four years, the judge replaced prison with restrictive measures of law. With this, Barros will have to provide service to the community for the time of his sentence and pay five minimum wages, which will be used to buy basic food baskets. Appeal is possible