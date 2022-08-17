presenter is hired by Globo for Sunday

Actress and presenter Lívia Andrade, 39, announced tonight that she was hired by TV Globo to be part of the fixed cast of the program “Domingão com Huck” (TV Globo).

In a post on Instagram, the former SBT employee published the famous viral video of “TV Globo on duty” used to announce remarkable facts and communicated to fans that she was free to say that she will work alongside Luciano Huck.

When will I return to TV? Now, yes, I can answer: back on Sunday, such a special day for me. But now it’s on “Domingão com Huck”, on Globo!!! Plim, Plim, Plim!

Livia Andrade

In the comments, Dany Bananinha, stage director of “Domingão com Huck” joked with the new co-worker. “I already knew,” she wrote. “Dani, crab mouth, right, friend? We can still trust people. Finally together”, replied Lívia Andrade.

Livia Andrade’s friends and fans also left messages celebrating her new professional achievement. “You deserve it,” wrote one follower. “They still said I was in the worst,” posted another fan. “Fly up”, posted a third netizen.

In a post on Twitter, Livia Andrade didn’t miss the chance to mock those who said she ‘was at her worst’. “And there were rumors that she was at her worst,” she wrote.

And there were rumors that she was in the worst condition!!! — Lívia Andrade (@liviaandradezn) August 16, 2022

The artist also mocked the rumors that she was being quoted to join the cast of “A Fazenda 14”.

That wue to believe in any shit they write around lol — Lívia Andrade (@liviaandradezn) August 17, 2022

So far, it is not known what will be the role of Lívia Andrade within Luciano Huck’s attraction. TV Globo and the presenter have not yet commented on the arrival of the former SBT. Recently, she appeared in “Caldeirão” and even imitated former boss Silvio Santos.

Exit from SBT

Actress and presenter Lívia Andrade left the station in 2020 after 12 years of service, but she still made some sporadic appearances on the “Silvio Santos Program” until last year.

Silvio Santos even claimed that the presenter’s dismissal happened due to her high salary.

“Lívia Andrade was only fired because she earned much more than we could pay. Lívia Andrade left because her salary was high and, instead of sending someone away who needs a job, we have to send away those who don’t” , he replied, to the channel of journalist Roger Turchetti.

To the portal “Natlinha”, Lívia Andrade confirmed having a high salary, but criticized the speech of the man with the trunk for not having valued his effort at the station.

yes it was high [o salário], I fought for years for this. I received good offers from other broadcasters and improved my working condition at SBT by personally negotiating one by one, most of the time with Silvio himself.

Lívia Andrade

“I worked in two programs, I was available 24 hours a day and I still had my butt branded in the chair that gave me shock, it costs dearly! In this life, I still have to work hard to pay my bills, fulfill my dreams and keep doing my nest egg for the future”, he added.