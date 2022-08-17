Project suspends 15.5% increase in health plans – Money Times

Project by federal deputy Ivan Valente (Psol) suspends the decision of the National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS), last May, to approve a 15.5% readjustment for individual and family health plans. The index is valid for the period from May 2022 to April 2023.

Before going to the Plenary of the Chamber, the project will be analyzed in the commissions of Social Security and Family; and Constitution and Justice and Citizenship (CCJ).

For the deputy, the decision of the ANS it is a measure contrary to the public interest and the fundamental rights of citizenship.

“The approval of the readjustment makes clear the protection given [pela ANS] to health plan operators, clearly violating their role of inspection and regulation of the sector, showing that it does not have any independence to regulate the supplementary health system in the country”, said Valente.

The authorized adjustment affects about eight million beneficiaries, which represents 16.3% of consumers of health care plans in Brazil, according to ANS.

ANS medication list

THE National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS) expressed concern about the bill passed n.the Chamber of Deputies on the mandatory coverage of treatments by health insurancestating that, under current terms, it could raise prices and reduce the effectiveness and safety of procedures.

Earlier this week, the deputies approved a bill that establishes hypotheses for coverage of health treatments that are not included in the ANS list, a kind of list that determines the procedures for mandatory coverage by the plans. The text went to the Senate.

The topic gained more attention than Congress after the Superior Court of Justice (STJ) decide in June that the list is exhaustive, rather than exemplary, that is, plans are required to cover only the treatments specifically described. The court, however, made exceptions.

The ANS expressed in a statement “its concern regarding the definition of mandatory coverage for health plans”, noting that, by law, the competence to prepare the list is attributed to the municipality.

