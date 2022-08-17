Project suspends resolution that could affect state employees’ health plans – News

08/17/2022 – 09:26

The Draft Legislative Decree (PDL) 313/22 suspends a resolution from the Ministry of Economy that establishes guidelines for the governance of federal state-owned companies. Published on August 4th, Resolution 42/22 provides guidelines on job and salary plans, compensation and promotion.

In one of its points, the document limits the company’s participation in the payment of health plans to 50% of expenses.

The suspension request, under analysis in the Chamber of Deputies, was presented by Deputy Pompeo de Mattos (PDT-RS). He recalls that Resolution 42 “re-establishes” a previous rule (Resolution 23/18) already revoked by the National Congress.

“Congress has already recognized the illegality of the limitation established by Resolution 23/18, which limited the participation of state-owned companies in the cost of health care benefits”, argues Mattos.

Resolution 42/22 also prohibits federal state-owned companies from granting cash loans to their employees in any capacity and from granting vacations for more than 30 days per year worked.

Procedure
The project will be analyzed by the Labor, Administration and Public Service commissions; and Constitution and Justice and Citizenship, before being voted on by the Plenary.

