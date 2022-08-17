Promotion on PS4 and PS5 games on Amazon: enjoy coupon

Amazon has made one more promotion available on PS4 and PS5 games on the site. Interested parties can take advantage of the offers by applying the coupon PLAY50available for a limited time for products in the gaming industry.

the team of MeuPlayStation picked out some interesting offers. Take advantage of the links below, where the prices shown are already with the discount of R$ 50 of the coupon applied:

Promotion on PS4 and PS5 games on Amazon (with PLAY50 coupon applied)

Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales (PS5) Ultimate Edition — from R$349.90 to R$149.99 ;

Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales (PS5) – from R$249.90 to R$81.91

Sackboy: A Great Adventure (PS5) — from R$209.00 to R$99.90

Gran Turismo 7 Standard Edition (PS4) — from R$299.90 to R$143.51

Gran Turismo 7 Standard Edition (PS5) — from BRL 349.90 to BRL 178.71

Ratchet & Clank: In Another Dimension (PS5) — from R$349.90 to R$149.00

Horizon Forbidden West (PS4) – from R$299.90 to R$134.70

Horizon Forbidden West (PS5) – from R$349.90 to R$169.90

Take note: Coupon is only valid for products sold and delivered by Amazon.

First, add the games to the cart and go to checkout. Enter the coupon in the payment method field and that’s it. Did you like the promotion on PS4 and PS5 games on Amazon? Will you enjoy any? Tell us in the comments!