Promotion on the PS Store has several Bethesda games; check out

A number of Bethesda games have gone on sale on the PS Store. In this way, games from the DOOM, The Evil Within, and Fallout franchises are priced below the standard in console stores.

According to the PS Prices website, the offers will extend until August 23. No banners have been added on the platform, but the title links are below:

Bethesda games on sale on the PS Store

Dishonored: Definitive Edition (PS4) — from R$83.50 to R$20.87

Dishonored 2 (PS4) – from BRL 149.50 to BRL 37.37

Dishonored: Death of the Outsider (PS4) – from R$149.50 to R$37.37

DOOM (PS4) — from BRL 71.50 to BRL 17.87;

DOOM Eternal (PS4/PS5) — from BRL 199.50 to BRL 79.80;

DOOM (1993) (PS4) — from R$19.90 to R$4.97;

DOOM II (Classic) (PS4) — from BRL 19.90 to BRL 4.97;

DOOM 3 (PS4) — from BRL 41.50 to BRL 10.37;

DOOM 3: VR Edition (PS4) — from BRL 99.50 to BRL 24.87;

DOOM VFR (PS4) — from BRL 74.50 to BRL 18.62;

DOOM 64 (PS4) – from BRL 19.90 to BRL 4.97;

Fallout 76 (PS4) – from BRL 159.90 to BRL 52.76;

PREY (PS4) — from BRL 149.50 to BRL 37.37;

Quake (PS4/PS5) — BRL 53.90 for BRL 21.56;

RAGE 2 (PS4) — from BRL 199.50 to BRL 49.87;

The Elder Scrolls Online (PS4/PS5) — from BRL 83.50 for BRL 25.05 (until August 31);

The Evil Within (PS4) – from BRL 79.90 to BRL 19.97;

The Evil Within 2 (PS4) – from BRL 199.50 to BRL 39.90;

Wolfenstein: The New Order (PS4) – from BRL 71.90 to BRL 21.57;

Wolfenstein: The Old Blood (PS4) – from R$62.90 to R$18.87;

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus (PS4) – from R$164.90 to R$32.98;

Wolfenstein Cyberpilot (PS4) – from BRL 104.90 to BRL 34.61;

