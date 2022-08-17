R$ 8 MI come into play, Gabriel Neves’ ‘partner’ has a conversation with São Paulo and Ceni is informed of the decision

Behind the scenes of the Morumbi club move about the permanence of some foreigners in the squad

After eliminating Ceará in the quarterfinals of the Copa Sudamericana, São Paulo returned to the field last Sunday (14) to face Red Bull Bragantino. In a match valid for the 22nd round of the Brazilian Championship, the team led by Rogério Ceni won again by applying a score of 3 to 0 in Morumbi, despite not having managed to leave the 11th place in the national competition.

However, the moment that seems to improve on the field is reflected in the atmosphere behind the scenes of the Morumbi team. That’s because São Paulo made the decision to keep the Uruguayan Gabriel Neves, a player who “caused intrigue” about his future before, definitively. The purchase option is worth US$1.7 million, around R$8.75 million. However, another midfielder should not follow.

This is the Colombian Andrés Colorado. According to GOAL, the São Paulo club does not intend to keep the player at the end of his loan contract and will not exercise the purchase option defined in his contract, fixed at 1.5 million euros, approximately, R$ 7.85 million. At 23 years old, Colorado arrived as an option to give height and protection to the São Paulo midfield, but he had no space with Ceni.

Since he arrived, the midfielder has played 14 matches and has been on the field in just 433 minutes added together. In addition, the number of foreigners is also an issue behind the scenes, because in addition to the two midfielders, the São Paulo squad also has five other “brothers”: Ferraresi, Arboleda, Galoppo, Calleri and Bustos, and only five can be related by match in the Brasileirão.