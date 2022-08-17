Record is nominated for an Emmy with a report on a reporter with Parkinson’s

The program “Domingo Espetacular” was nominated this afternoon (Brazil time) for the Emmy award, in the “Current Affairs” category.

The reason for the nomination was the article by reporter André Tal, 44, who has been suffering from the effects of Parkinson’s for years and reported everything in a production in December last year. He showed how the disease directly affects someone with their profession.

He also told how an innovative treatment, developed by a Brazilian doctor, brought more hope not only to him, but to millions of people who suffer from neurological diseases. There are about 40 million Alzheimer’s victims in the world alone.

André hid his illness from his friends for years. He only revealed that he had Parkinson’s in this story.

“The first reaction was to try to hide it. I didn’t want to show that I suffered from it, I didn’t know how I would go about telling my wife,” he said.

He also spoke of the times when he had difficulties even holding the microphone live.

Second time

This is the Record’s second Emmy nomination. The first was in 2020, when the reality singer “Canta Comigo”, by Gugu Liberato (1959-2019) was nominated in the Entertainment category.

The other competitors in the category are the BBC, with a story about an ultraviolent African sect (Black Axe); another nominee is the magazine “The Economist”, with a special report on women who still face Putin in Russia; finally, an article by the German NDR about a man who spent 14 years in prison at Guantánamo, considered a terrorist monster, and who has now been exonerated.

The Emmy winners will be announced on September 28 in New York, USA.

Ricardo Feltrin at the twitterFacebook, Instagram and Ooops website