Reduction in gasoline should reach the consumer to alleviate inflation

posted on 8/16/2022 4:48 PM / updated on 8/16/2022 4:48 PM



(credit: Ed Alves/CB/D.APress)

One of the questions raised by society is whether the reduction in fuel prices sold to distributors will bring relief to consumers’ pockets. According to Paulo Tavares, president of the Union of Retail Trade of Fuels and Lubricants of the Federal District (Sindicombustíveis-DF), the stations are not obliged to pass on the reduction to the final price, but there is expectation of low.

“You can’t say anything because we don’t set prices, nor do we survey anything. We await the results released by the National Petroleum Agency (ANP). There is nothing in the law that obliges the stations to go down immediately, to transfer the reductions in the refineries to the final price sold at the stations. However, in practice it always goes to the final consumer, he is always benefited.”





As of this Tuesday (16/8), the average price of a liter of gasoline sold to distributors goes from R$ 3.71 to R$ 3.53, 4.85% less. The final price sold to consumers should decrease by around R$0.13 per liter, considering the composition of gasoline sold in the country — 73% gasoline and 27% ethanol. The price of diesel was also greatly reduced. At the beginning of August, the value charged was R$ 5.61, but it is already at R$ 5.19, R$ 0.42 less.

For Tavares, the reductions are positive for the posts and help the inflationary issue. “For this drop, Petrobras is consistent with the world price reality and helps to contain inflation. In my opinion, it is not the best, I advocate a mixed system between international and national politics, but as it is adopted today, it is being done well.”

Caution period

The president of Sindicobustíveis-DF also highlighted that there is room for further reductions in the price practiced at the refineries, but said that the oil company is being cautious due to market volatility.

“Today, the prices indicated room to decrease another R$ 0.25 in diesel and R$ 0.15 in gasoline. If you think that two years ago the final price sold to consumers was around R$3, we are still far from ideal. However, Petrobras has been adopting seasonal rather than daily measures, which helps to soften the impact of constant changes and avoid some market volatility,” he said.

Paulo Tavares pointed out that the problem with the state-owned company’s pricing policy is the delay in decisions to raise prices. “Everything about the downturn in recent months has been consistent. The problem is when there is an international rise and it takes time to change.” “When the international market was on the rise in the first half of the year, it took 60 days to increase the price, so as not to reach the consumer too much and not to affect the image of the current government”, he added.

*Intern under the supervision of Andreia Castro