Regina Duarte on elections: “I’m scared like I was in 2002” – Politics

Regina Duarte criticized actors who read Letter for Democracy (photo: Carolina Antunes/PR)

The actress and former Secretary of Culture of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) Regina Duarte published a video on social media criticizing some colleagues in the profession who read the Letter for Democracy. In the publication, Regina stated that the Chief Executive is an “example of democracy for the whole world”.

In the post, the former secretary marked the profiles of Guilherme Fiza, who appears in the video, also criticizing the actors, and federal deputy Carla Zambelli (PL-SP), who republished the video.

In the caption, the actress wrote: “Knock it. Knock it, patriots, because my stupid pluralism prevents me from hitting the category no matter how outraged I am! @fiuzapatriota, brave warrior, tell me if the obliteration really comes to the cynicism and shamelessness?”, wrote Regina Duarte.

Caetano Veloso, Maria Bethnia, Fernanda Montenegro, Chico Buarque, Anitta, Camila Pitanga, among others, are some of the artists mentioned in the video. “I’m ashamed of this ‘take it!'”, highlighted Regina Duarte.

The artist also used the publication to question what “democracy” the letter is about and said that Bolsonaro is the “example of democracy for the whole world”.

“What democracy are these people talking about? What respects the 4 Lines of the Constitution, it can’t be because: if one thing President Bolsonaro is making it act constitutionally until the last hair of his hair!”, he wrote.

Still in the same publication, Regina began to criticize other countries.

“What “democracy” does this “take” want? It is possible that they are referring to the one that has already happened in Venezuela?! Or the one that is being considered in Chile where they are about to resurrect until the constitution of Allende?! And the leftist hole that Argentina got itself into?! …?! Hmmmm. Like in 2002. I’m scared,” she wrote.