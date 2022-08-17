Renegade 2023 brings as a novelty a more efficient cabin filter; check prices

With no significant news, the 2023 line of the Jeep Renegade hits the market this Tuesday (16).

The big news for the year/model evolution of the compact SUV is the introduction of the Jeep Healthy Cabin for the entire range.

This is the inclusion of a new more efficient cabin filter, known as “N95+ bio”. The item, details Jeep, removes particles and eliminates up to 83% of the impurities that can circulate inside the car.

The material in question (N95) became famous in protective masks and became more popular during the pandemic.

With no technical or mechanical news, the Jeep Renegade advances to the 2023 line preserving the catalog with 4 versions, all powered by the 1.3 turbo engine with up to 185 hp and 27.5 kgfm of torque.

More efficient cabin filter ensures additional protection against impurities inside the Jeep Renegade 2023 Image: Disclosure

Check below a summary with the prices of the Jeep Renegade 2023 range:

Brazil (except states of SP and PB due to different tax rates):

Sport T270 4X2 Flex – R$ 128,971

Longitude T270 4X2 Flex – R$ 144,435

S Series T270 4X4 Flex – R$ 167,768

S Series T270 4X4 Flex with sunroof – R$ 176,012

Trailhawk T270 4X4 Flex – R$ 167,771

state of São Paulo

Sport T270 4X2 Flex – R$ 132,217

Longitude T270 4X2 Flex – BRL 148,159

S Series T270 4X4 Flex – R$ 171,995

S Series T270 4X4 Flex with sunroof – R$ 180,453

Trailhawk T270 4X4 Flex – R$ 172,001

state of paraíba

Sport T270 4X2 Flex – R$ 131,710

Longitude T270 4X2 Flex – R$ 147,503

S Series T270 4X4 Flex – R$ 171,332

S Series T270 4X4 Flex with sunroof – R$ 179,750

Trailhawk T270 4X4 Flex – R$ 171,335