Reporter Bianka Carvalho imitates João Gomes live, goes viral and the singer thanks him; ‘should be participation today’, says artist | Pernambuco

Reporter Bianka Carvalho went viral on social media after, live, imitating the singer João Gomes, while following the movement of the singer’s fans at Marco Zero in Recife (see video above) . The artist from Pernambuco will perform at the venue this Wednesday (17), for the recording of the DVD “Acredite”, the first of his career.

Since Tuesday night (16), fans have been at Ground Zero to secure the best place to watch the show. Bianka Carvalho went to the place to interview them, this Wednesday morning, during the Good morning Pernambuco.

During a live entry, talking to the presenters Clarissa Góes and Sabrina Rocha, she decided to give a “straw” live.

“He talks too fast, folks. ‘My little piece of sin, face to face, come dance with me, I want to be your boyfriend, I don’t know what, talk in the ear’. Guys, it’s too fast, you can’t. curling your tongue to talk like that, you can’t. I’d rather be a reporter”, joked the journalist, after singing “Meu Pedaço de Pecado”.

Shortly thereafter, the video began to circulate on social networks, until João Gomes himself published the excerpt on Twitter. “The legend Bianka Carvalho should be participating today, old man! Thanks for the love ❤️”, he wrote on the social network.

1 of 1 Bianka Carvalho and João Gomes — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo Bianka Carvalho and João Gomes — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo

The show is scheduled to start at 5pm. Among the planned participations are Raimundo Fagner, singer Vanessa da Mata and rapper L7nnon.

The phenomenon João Gomes is from Pernambuco, born in Serrita, in the Sertão, and raised in Petrolina, also in the Sertão. At the age of 20 and with more than 13 million followers on Instagram alone, he conquered audiences throughout Brazil.

With one year of career, he landed the song “Eu Tem a Senha” in the soap opera Pantanal, from TV Globo. The song is the theme of Zé Leôncio, a character played by Renato Goes, also from Pernambuco, in the first phase of the telenovela, and by Marcos Palmeira, in the second.

The singer decided to return to his home state to record the first DVD of his career. The name, “Believe”, is a reference to the artist’s dreams come true. He started singing in the corridors of the Federal Institute of the Rural Area of ​​Petrolina, where he was taking a technical course in agriculture. Gradually, what was a joke between colleagues grew.