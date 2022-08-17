Results of Mega-Sena 2511, Wednesday, August 17th

How to bet on Mega-Sena?

Bets can be placed until 19:00 (Brasilia time) at any lottery in the country or over the internet, on the Caixa Econômica Federal website – accessible by cell phone, computer or other devices. You must register, be of legal age and fill in your credit card number. The single bet, with six tens, costs R$ 4.50.

Mega-Sena draws and results

Mega-Sena draws are held twice a week, on Wednesdays and Saturdays. In order to adjust the number of the Mega da Virada contest, which must end in 0 or 5, Mega-Semanas were created, which are exclusive to Mega-Sena. The draws take place at predetermined dates throughout the year. There are three weekly contests held on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.