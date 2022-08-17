Revenue renegotiates debts with discount and installment in up to 10 years

An ordinance published by the Federal Revenue will facilitate the renegotiation of debts through discounts of up to 70%. For individuals and individual microentrepreneurs (MEIs) the condition is even more simplified. The payment term is up to 145 months. Find out who can benefit from all this.

Read more: Federal Revenue has an eye on the singer who stepped on the Brazilian flag at a concert

According to the agency, the period for renegotiating debts with the tax authorities will begin on September 1. The trade type is the tax transaction. the idea is favor the payment of debts, mainly by companies that suffered losses caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

debt renegotiation

The ordinance allows the Federal Revenue to issue special debt renegotiation notices. The proposal is to suggest new agreements with large debtors. The permitted resolutions refer to debts in amounts above R$10 million.

The agency will define which benefits will be according to the payment condition of each taxpayer. See who is among the groups that should be benefited by the ordinance:

Bankrupt debtors undergoing judicial or extrajudicial recovery, judicial or extrajudicial liquidation and even extrajudicial intervention;

Authorities, foundations and federal public companies;

States, Federal District, municipalities and respective public law entities of indirect administration.

By the ordinance, this conciliation on debts with the Revenue by the general public will have a discount of 65%. The same can be up to 70% and with up to 145 months to pay in cases involving companies, MEIs, micro and small companies, as well as Santas Casas de Misericórdia.

Thus, the deadline for discharge varies from one group to another. Overall it is 120 months, that is, 10 years. The time is shorter in the face of debts in social contributions, as it is reduced to 60 months.