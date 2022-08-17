Rivalries intensify in season 5 trailer

the fifth season of Snake Kai won a new and electrifying trailer that prepares the audience for the intense rivalries that will drive the new episodes. Also, the new preview still shows a little bit of Chozen’s returns (Yuji Okumoto) and Mike (Sean Kanan), which should further ignite the dojo war – see above.

Debut scheduled for September 9the fifth season of Snake Kai account with returns from William Zabka and Ralph Macchio like Johnny and Daniel, respectively, and of the young Xolo Maridueña, Tanner Buchanan and Mary Mouser. The new year will see the dojo that gives the series its name, now run by Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith) morphing into a major martial arts franchise, while the students of Miyagi-Do and Silver Fang plan their next steps.

Set 30 years after the films of Karate Kid, Snake Kai rekindles the rivalry between Daniel and Johnny Lawrence. Told from the perspective of the second, the plot shows the two reopening their dojos and teaching karate to a new generation – but not without stirring up a good dose of ghosts from the past.

The production started in 2018 in YouTubebut was purchased by Netflix in 2020. All four seasons are now available on the platform.

