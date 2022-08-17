‘Robot-dog’ with attached bazooka turns sci-fi nightmare into reality

A video of a “robot-dog” with a bazooka attached caught the attention of Twitter users. Similar to the Spot model, from the American company Boston Dynamics, the equipment was presented at a Russian military fair this week. The difference is quite obvious and frightening: he carries an anti-tank missile on his back, which is reminiscent of the Black Mirror TV series “Metalhead” episode.

The equipment, according to the video, called the M-81, belongs to a St. Petersburg company — Machine Intellect — and carries an RPG-26, an anti-missile rocket launcher used by the country’s military. Machine Intellect said in a Telegram post that the device is capable of scanning conflict-affected civilian areas and that it may “be involved in targeting, patrolling and security.”

The robot presented, however, was an adaptation of a prototype manufactured by a Chinese company, but was “camouflaged” under the ninja outfit. According to the magazine Forbes, even with the “uniform”, it was possible to identify that the robot is a creation of the manufacturer Unitree. The Chinese company’s GO-1 model is not originally equipped, being just a quadruped robot.

A robot dog with a grenade launcher has been demonstrated to a Sputnik correspondent at the Army-2022 military forum. The M-81 robotic system is capable of precisely shooting as well as transporting weapons. The “dog” can also designate targets and conduct patrol missions. pic.twitter.com/2PyvXotEhz — Geopolitics & Empire (@Geopolitics_Emp) August 15, 2022

Machine Intellect admitted using Chinese equipment for the prototype, but said it will produce its own models in Russia. The company, however, according to Forbeshas no internet presence — and an independent Russian website, the The Insider, raised that the company was registered only in April of this year. The company’s headquarters is also a residential address.

With so many doubts in the air, it is not yet known if the robot will actually be launched or if Machine Intellect will manufacture the robots under its own brand.