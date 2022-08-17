Rocky beach appears in lake because of severe drought in Italy | World

Drone footage on Tuesday shows the rocky bottom of Lake Garda, Italy, at a tourist resort near the lake’s northern shores.
Lake Garda, the largest in Italy, is a major tourist destination, as are many lakes and rivers in northern Italy. They suffer from the severe drought that hits Europe.
“There’s a lot less water, so you can see the rocks. In the past, sometimes the water practically submerged all the stones,” said tourist Barbara Bazzoli.
“There are between 20 and 25 meters of uncovered rocks and this is a sensational thing. This hasn’t happened in years, at least I, in the years I’ve been here, have never seen a show like this,” she added.
The bed of rocks, similar to a beach, emerged due to the lack of rain and the constant use of water to irrigate agricultural fields during the summer.
“I’m worried because I think it will take at least a few years to get back to normal after this year’s situation. In my opinion, it would have to rain a lot for a few years to resolve the situation,” added Bazzoli.
Italy declared a state of emergency in July for areas around the Po, which is the country’s longest river. The Po River is responsible for about a third of Italian agricultural production and is suffering its worst drought in 70 years.
See below for more images of the rocky beach at Lake Garda:
Rocky bed of Lake Garda appears with the drought and forms a beach in Sirmione, Italy — Photo: REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo
Rocky bed of Lake Garda appears with the drought and forms a beach in Sirmione, Italy — Photo: REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo
Rocky bed of Lake Garda appears with the drought and forms a beach in Sirmione, Italy — Photo: REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo
Rocky bed of Lake Garda appears with the drought and forms a beach in Sirmione, Italy — Photo: REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo
Rocky bed of Lake Garda appears with the drought and forms a beach in Sirmione, Italy — Photo: REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo